Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Rritual-CEO am Sonntag auf FOX Business!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
25.06.2021 | 16:20
62 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Biopharmaceutical Company Lands Feature in Popular Industry Publication With the Help of Newswire

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / A major component of a media and marketing communications strategy is securing valuable earned media opportunities to build brand awareness and connect with a company's target audience.

At the end of March, Newswire was able to do just that for one of its Media and Marketing Guided Tour clients in the biopharmaceutical space by securing a feature story in a prominent industry publication.

This feature story highlighted the evolution of the company and how its innovative approach to drug development and therapeutics is changing the pharmaceutical landscape as we know it.

"Our client is a pioneer in the pharmaceutical space, and their research and products are a testament to that," said Charlie Terenzio, CMO & SVP of Media and Marketing Communications. "This earned media opportunity not only showcased the client's history of where they started and where they plan to go, but it helped build brand awareness in their industry."

Prior to joining Newswire's Guided Tour program, a major area the company wanted to address was educating the industry on its innovative drug discovery platform as well as earning media mentions to position the brand as a thought-leader in the future of biopharmaceutical research.

By leveraging Newswire's industry-leading solutions, the client, a public company, was able to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time and land a feature interview with a premier publication that shares insightful articles regarding topics in the pharmaceutical industry.

To learn more about how Newswire's integrated solutions are helping other small to midsize companies grow their audience, expand their reach, and implement an effective go-to-market strategy, visit Newswire.com today.

About Newswire

Newswire delivers press releases and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend, and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

For more information, visit http://www.newswire.com.

Contact Information:

Charlie Terenzio
Newswire | CMO and SVP of Media and Marketing Communications
Office: 813-480-3766
Email: charlie@newswire.com

Related Images

SOURCE: Newswire



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653101/Biopharmaceutical-Company-Lands-Feature-in-Popular-Industry-Publication-With-the-Help-of-Newswire

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.