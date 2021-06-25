Biopharmaceutical Company Lands Feature in Popular Industry Publication With the Help of Newswire

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / A major component of a media and marketing communications strategy is securing valuable earned media opportunities to build brand awareness and connect with a company's target audience.

At the end of March, Newswire was able to do just that for one of its Media and Marketing Guided Tour clients in the biopharmaceutical space by securing a feature story in a prominent industry publication.

This feature story highlighted the evolution of the company and how its innovative approach to drug development and therapeutics is changing the pharmaceutical landscape as we know it.

"Our client is a pioneer in the pharmaceutical space, and their research and products are a testament to that," said Charlie Terenzio, CMO & SVP of Media and Marketing Communications. "This earned media opportunity not only showcased the client's history of where they started and where they plan to go, but it helped build brand awareness in their industry."

Prior to joining Newswire's Guided Tour program, a major area the company wanted to address was educating the industry on its innovative drug discovery platform as well as earning media mentions to position the brand as a thought-leader in the future of biopharmaceutical research.

By leveraging Newswire's industry-leading solutions, the client, a public company, was able to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time and land a feature interview with a premier publication that shares insightful articles regarding topics in the pharmaceutical industry.

To learn more about how Newswire's integrated solutions are helping other small to midsize companies grow their audience, expand their reach, and implement an effective go-to-market strategy, visit Newswire.com today.

About Newswire

Newswire delivers press releases and multimedia distribution software and services (SaaS) that empower the Earned Media Advantage: greater brand awareness, increased traffic, greater return on media and marketing communications spend, and the competitive edge. With over a decade of experience, Newswire continues to provide its customers with the ability to deliver the right message to the right audience at the right time through the right medium.

For more information, visit http://www.newswire.com .

