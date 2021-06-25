The announcement was given by the Chinese module maker in its financial statement for the first quarter of the year. The company also stated it shipped 5.35 GW of PV products in the period from January to March and that its revenue and profits declined by 6.4% and 21.7% year-on-year, respectively."JinkoSolar's long-term commitment to R&D has enabled it to continue to launch industry leading products. We have also completed the construction of a high-efficiency laminated perovskite cell technology platform that is expected to reach a breakthrough cell conversion efficiency of over 30% within the ...

