Hibernia REIT plc: Annual Report & AGM documents

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) Annual Report & AGM documents 25-Jun-2021 / 16:28 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Annual Report & AGM documents Hibernia REIT plc ("Hibernia") gives notice of the publication of its Annual Report and Sustainability Report for the year ended 31 March 2021, AGM Notice and Proxy Form. The above documents have been submitted to Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism. The documents will therefore shortly be available for inspection at Euronext Dublin and at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ nationalstoragemechanism. The above documents are also available on Hibernia's website www.hiberniareit.com. ENDS Contacts: Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100 Tom Edwards-Moss, Chief Financial Officer Sean O'Dwyer, Company Secretary Murray Consultants Doug Keatinge: +353 86 037 4163, dkeatinge@murraygroup.ie Andrew Smith: +353 83 076 5717, asmith@murraygroup.ie About Hibernia REIT plc Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT"), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986 Category Code: NOA TIDM: HBRN LEI Code: 635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 Sequence No.: 113779 EQS News ID: 1212325 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1212325&application_name=news

