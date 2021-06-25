Anzeige
Freitag, 25.06.2021
Breaking News! Rritual-CEO am Sonntag auf FOX Business!
Hibernia REIT plc: Annual Report & AGM documents

DJ Annual Report & AGM documents 

Hibernia REIT plc (HBRN) 
Annual Report & AGM documents 
25-Jun-2021 / 16:28 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Annual Report & AGM documents 
 
Hibernia REIT plc ("Hibernia") gives notice of the publication of its Annual Report and Sustainability Report for the 
year ended 31 March 2021, AGM Notice and Proxy Form. 
The above documents have been submitted to Euronext Dublin and the UK National Storage Mechanism. The documents will 
therefore shortly be available for inspection at Euronext Dublin and at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/ 
nationalstoragemechanism. 
The above documents are also available on Hibernia's website www.hiberniareit.com. 
 
ENDS 
 
Contacts: 
Hibernia REIT plc +353 1 536 9100 
Tom Edwards-Moss, Chief Financial Officer 
Sean O'Dwyer, Company Secretary 
 
Murray Consultants 
Doug Keatinge: +353 86 037 4163, dkeatinge@murraygroup.ie 
Andrew Smith: +353 83 076 5717, asmith@murraygroup.ie 
 
About Hibernia REIT plc 
Hibernia REIT plc is an Irish Real Estate Investment Trust ("REIT"), listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock 
Exchange. Hibernia owns and develops property and specialises in Dublin city centre offices. 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     IE00BGHQ1986 
Category Code: NOA 
TIDM:     HBRN 
LEI Code:   635400MHRA4QVVFTON18 
Sequence No.: 113779 
EQS News ID:  1212325 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1212325&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2021 11:28 ET (15:28 GMT)

