Dow Jones News
25.06.2021 | 18:13
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lyxor International Asset Management: -2-

DJ Lyxor International Asset Management: DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT - MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG 

Lyxor International Asset Management (100D) 
Lyxor International Asset Management: DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT - MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG 
25-Jun-2021 / 16:40 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG 
Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable 
Lyxor International Asset Management 
Tours Société Générale - 17 Cours Valmy 
92987 Paris - La Défense Cedex - France 
______________________________________________________________________ 
 
25th June 2021 
 
DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW 
                             Share     Listing     Pay Distribution Income 
Name                    ISIN     class   TIDM currency Ex-Date Date Amount (in share class 
                             currency               currency) 
                                  100D     07/07/ 09/ 
Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist       LU1650492256 GBP    LN  GBX   2021  07/ 1.95 
                                             2021 
Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long               COUK     07/07/ 09/ 
Dated UCITS ETF - Dist           LU1407891602 GBP    LN  GBX   2021  07/ 2.1 
                                             2021 
Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) UCITS              GIL5     07/07/ 09/ 
ETF - Dist                 LU1439943090 GBP    LN  GBP   2021  07/ 0.17 
                                             2021 
Lyxor Core UK Government Inflation-Linked             GILI     07/07/ 09/ 
Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist         LU1407893301 GBP    LN  GBX   2021  07/ 0.35 
                                             2021 
Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS              GILS     07/07/ 09/ 
ETF - Dist                 LU1407892592 GBP    LN  GBX   2021  07/ 1.56 
                                             2021 
Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y              GISG     07/07/ 09/ 
Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP LU1910940425 GBP    LN  GBP   2021  07/ * 
- Dist                                          2021 
Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y              GIST     07/07/ 09/ 
Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist         LU1910939849 USD    LN  USD   2021  07/ 0.07 
                                             2021 
Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR)               GOUD     07/07/ 09/ 
UCITS ETF - Dist              LU2099288503 USD    LN  USD   2021  07/ 0.07 
                                             2021 
Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR)               GOVD     07/07/ 09/ 
UCITS ETF - Dist              LU2099288503 USD    LN  GBP   2021  07/ 0.07 
                                             2021 
Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly             KLMG     07/07/ 09/ 
Hedged to GBP - Dist            LU1563455630 GBP    LN  GBP   2021  07/ * 
                                             2021 
Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF -             LAUS     07/07/ 09/ 
Dist                    LU0496786905 EUR    LN  GBX   2021  07/ 0.72 
                                             2021 
Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF -             LAUU     07/07/ 09/ 
Dist                    LU0496786905 EUR    LN  USD   2021  07/ 0.72 
                                             2021 
Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF -             LCUD     07/07/ 09/ 
Dist                    LU1781540957 USD    LN  USD   2021  07/ 0.12 
                                             2021 
Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF            LCUK     07/07/ 09/ 
- Dist                   LU1781541096 GBP    LN  GBP   2021  07/ 0.23 
                                             2021 
Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF -             LCUS     07/07/ 09/ 
Dist                    LU1781540957 USD    LN  GBP   2021  07/ 0.12 
                                             2021 
                                  LSPU     07/07/ 09/ 
Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD)    LU0496786657 USD    LN  USD   2021  07/ * 
                                             2021 
                                  LSPX     07/07/ 09/ 
Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD)    LU0496786657 USD    LN  GBX   2021  07/ * 
                                             2021 
                                  MFEX     07/07/ 09/ 
Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist  LU1646360971 EUR    LN  GBP   2021  07/ 0.97 
                                             2021 
Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF -              PAXG     07/07/ 09/ 
Dist                    LU1220245556 USD    LN  GBX   2021  07/ 2.05 
                                             2021 
Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF -              PAXJ     07/07/ 09/ 
Dist                    LU1220245556 USD    LN  USD   2021  07/ 2.05 
                                             2021 
                                  RUSL     07/07/ 09/ 
Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist     LU1923627332 GBP    LN  GBX   2021  07/ 0.44 
                                             2021 
                                  RUSU     07/07/ 09/ 
Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist     LU1923627332 GBP    LN  USD   2021  07/ 0.44 
                                             2021 
Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS              SGQP     07/07/ 09/ 
ETF - Dist                 LU0832436512 EUR    LN  GBX   2021  07/ 2.76 
                                             2021 
Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to             SP5G     07/07/ 09/ 
GBP - Dist                 LU1950341179 GBP    LN  GBP   2021  07/ * 
                                             2021 
                                  TIPG     07/07/ 09/ 
Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist  LU1452600270 USD    LN  GBX   2021  07/ 0.69 
                                             2021 
Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly            TIPH     07/07/ 09/ 
Hedged to GBP - Dist            LU1452600601 GBP    LN  GBP   2021  07/ * 
                                             2021 
                                  TIPU     07/07/ 09/ 
Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist  LU1452600270 USD    LN  USD   2021  07/ 0.69 
                                             2021 
Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF -              U10G     07/07/ 09/ 
Dist                    LU1407890620 USD    LN  GBX   2021  07/ 2.13 
                                             2021 
Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF -              U13G     07/07/ 09/ 
Dist                    LU1407887162 USD    LN  GBX   2021  07/ 0.72 
                                             2021 
Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF -              U37G     07/07/ 09/ 
Dist                    LU1407888996 USD    LN  GBX   2021  07/ 0.97 
                                             2021 
Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF -              U71G     07/07/ 09/ 
Dist                    LU1407888053 USD    LN  GBX   2021  07/ 0.97 
                                             2021

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2021 11:40 ET (15:40 GMT)

Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF -              US10     07/07/ 09/ 
Dist                    LU1407890620 USD    LN  USD   2021  07/ 2.13 
                                             2021 
Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF -              US13     07/07/ 09/ 
Dist                    LU1407887162 USD    LN  USD   2021  07/ 0.72 
                                             2021 
Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF -              US37     07/07/ 09/ 
Dist                    LU1407888996 USD    LN  USD   2021  07/ 0.97 
                                             2021 
Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF -              US71     07/07/ 09/ 
Dist                    LU1407888053 USD    LN  USD   2021  07/ 0.97 
                                             2021  - *To be computed using the WM/Reuters FX fixing and parity of as of Monday 05th July 2021.

The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will distribute on 07th July 2021.

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU1650492256, LU1407891602, LU1439943090, LU1407893301, LU1407892592, LU1910940425, LU1910939849, 
        LU2099288503, LU2099288503, LU1563455630, LU0496786905, LU0496786905, LU1781540957, LU1781541096, 
        LU1781540957, LU0496786657, LU0496786657, LU1646360971, LU1220245556, LU1220245556, LU1923627332, 
        LU1923627332, LU0832436512, LU1950341179, LU1452600270, LU1452600601, LU1452600270, LU1407890620, 
        LU1407887162, LU1407888996, LU1407888053, LU1407890620, LU1407887162, LU1407888996, LU1407888053 
Category Code: DIV 
TIDM:     100D 
Sequence No.: 113753 
EQS News ID:  1212249 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1212249&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 25, 2021 11:40 ET (15:40 GMT)

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.