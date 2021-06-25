Lyxor International Asset Management: -2

DJ Lyxor International Asset Management: DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT - MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG

Lyxor International Asset Management (100D) Lyxor International Asset Management: DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT - MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG 25-Jun-2021 / 16:40 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MULTI UNITS LUXEMBOURG Société d'Investissement à Capital Variable Lyxor International Asset Management Tours Société Générale - 17 Cours Valmy 92987 Paris - La Défense Cedex - France ______________________________________________________________________ 25th June 2021 DISTRIBUTION ANNOUNCEMENT FOR THE FUNDS LISTED BELOW Share Listing Pay Distribution Income Name ISIN class TIDM currency Ex-Date Date Amount (in share class currency currency) 100D 07/07/ 09/ Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Dist LU1650492256 GBP LN GBX 2021 07/ 1.95 2021 Lyxor iBoxx GBP Liquid Corporates Long COUK 07/07/ 09/ Dated UCITS ETF - Dist LU1407891602 GBP LN GBX 2021 07/ 2.1 2021 Lyxor UK Government Bond 0-5Y (DR) UCITS GIL5 07/07/ 09/ ETF - Dist LU1439943090 GBP LN GBP 2021 07/ 0.17 2021 Lyxor Core UK Government Inflation-Linked GILI 07/07/ 09/ Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LU1407893301 GBP LN GBX 2021 07/ 0.35 2021 Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS GILS 07/07/ 09/ ETF - Dist LU1407892592 GBP LN GBX 2021 07/ 1.56 2021 Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y GISG 07/07/ 09/ Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to GBP LU1910940425 GBP LN GBP 2021 07/ * - Dist 2021 Lyxor Core Global Inflation-Linked 1-10Y GIST 07/07/ 09/ Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LU1910939849 USD LN USD 2021 07/ 0.07 2021 Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) GOUD 07/07/ 09/ UCITS ETF - Dist LU2099288503 USD LN USD 2021 07/ 0.07 2021 Lyxor Core Global Government Bond (DR) GOVD 07/07/ 09/ UCITS ETF - Dist LU2099288503 USD LN GBP 2021 07/ 0.07 2021 Lyxor Green Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly KLMG 07/07/ 09/ Hedged to GBP - Dist LU1563455630 GBP LN GBP 2021 07/ * 2021 Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - LAUS 07/07/ 09/ Dist LU0496786905 EUR LN GBX 2021 07/ 0.72 2021 Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - LAUU 07/07/ 09/ Dist LU0496786905 EUR LN USD 2021 07/ 0.72 2021 Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - LCUD 07/07/ 09/ Dist LU1781540957 USD LN USD 2021 07/ 0.12 2021 Lyxor Core UK Equity All Cap (DR) UCITS ETF LCUK 07/07/ 09/ - Dist LU1781541096 GBP LN GBP 2021 07/ 0.23 2021 Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - LCUS 07/07/ 09/ Dist LU1781540957 USD LN GBP 2021 07/ 0.12 2021 LSPU 07/07/ 09/ Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) LU0496786657 USD LN USD 2021 07/ * 2021 LSPX 07/07/ 09/ Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) LU0496786657 USD LN GBX 2021 07/ * 2021 MFEX 07/07/ 09/ Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LU1646360971 EUR LN GBP 2021 07/ 0.97 2021 Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - PAXG 07/07/ 09/ Dist LU1220245556 USD LN GBX 2021 07/ 2.05 2021 Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - PAXJ 07/07/ 09/ Dist LU1220245556 USD LN USD 2021 07/ 2.05 2021 RUSL 07/07/ 09/ Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist LU1923627332 GBP LN GBX 2021 07/ 0.44 2021 RUSU 07/07/ 09/ Lyxor MSCI Russia UCITS ETF - Dist LU1923627332 GBP LN USD 2021 07/ 0.44 2021 Lyxor SG Global Quality Income NTR UCITS SGQP 07/07/ 09/ ETF - Dist LU0832436512 EUR LN GBX 2021 07/ 2.76 2021 Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to SP5G 07/07/ 09/ GBP - Dist LU1950341179 GBP LN GBP 2021 07/ * 2021 TIPG 07/07/ 09/ Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LU1452600270 USD LN GBX 2021 07/ 0.69 2021 Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Monthly TIPH 07/07/ 09/ Hedged to GBP - Dist LU1452600601 GBP LN GBP 2021 07/ * 2021 TIPU 07/07/ 09/ Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist LU1452600270 USD LN USD 2021 07/ 0.69 2021 Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - U10G 07/07/ 09/ Dist LU1407890620 USD LN GBX 2021 07/ 2.13 2021 Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - U13G 07/07/ 09/ Dist LU1407887162 USD LN GBX 2021 07/ 0.72 2021 Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - U37G 07/07/ 09/ Dist LU1407888996 USD LN GBX 2021 07/ 0.97 2021 Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - U71G 07/07/ 09/ Dist LU1407888053 USD LN GBX 2021 07/ 0.97 2021

Lyxor US Treasury 10+Y (DR) UCITS ETF - US10 07/07/ 09/ Dist LU1407890620 USD LN USD 2021 07/ 2.13 2021 Lyxor US Treasury 1-3Y (DR) UCITS ETF - US13 07/07/ 09/ Dist LU1407887162 USD LN USD 2021 07/ 0.72 2021 Lyxor US Treasury 3-7Y (DR) UCITS ETF - US37 07/07/ 09/ Dist LU1407888996 USD LN USD 2021 07/ 0.97 2021 Lyxor US Treasury 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - US71 07/07/ 09/ Dist LU1407888053 USD LN USD 2021 07/ 0.97 2021 - *To be computed using the WM/Reuters FX fixing and parity of as of Monday 05th July 2021.

The aforementioned funds managed by Lyxor International Asset Management and admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange will distribute on 07th July 2021.

Each individual client can be subject to withholding taxes as per his/her country of residence and the current tax treaty between this country of residence and France for French domiciled funds or Luxembourg for Luxembourg domiciled funds. -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

