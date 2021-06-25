Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Appointment of Corporate Broker
London, June 25
Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC ("Temple Bar" or the "Trust")
Appointment of Corporate Broker
The Board of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is today pleased to announce the appointment of Cenkos Securities plc as its sole corporate broker with immediate effect.
For further information please contact:
Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC via Cenkos Securities plc
Arthur Copple (Chairman)
Cenkos Securities plc +44 (0)20 7397 8900
Tunga Chigovanyika
Will Talkington
Andrew Worne
Will Rogers
RWC +44 (0)20 7227 6025
Gary Tuffield
Montfort Communications RWC@montfort.london
Gay Collins +44 (0) 7798 626282
Toto Reissland-Burghart +44 (0) 7976 098139