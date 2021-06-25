Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 25.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Rritual-CEO am Sonntag auf FOX Business!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 936289 ISIN: GB0008825324 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
25.06.2021 | 19:04
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Appointment of Corporate Broker

Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Appointment of Corporate Broker

PR Newswire

London, June 25

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC ("Temple Bar" or the "Trust")

Appointment of Corporate Broker

The Board of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is today pleased to announce the appointment of Cenkos Securities plc as its sole corporate broker with immediate effect.

For further information please contact:

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC via Cenkos Securities plc

Arthur Copple (Chairman)

Cenkos Securities plc +44 (0)20 7397 8900
Tunga Chigovanyika
Will Talkington
Andrew Worne
Will Rogers

RWC +44 (0)20 7227 6025
Gary Tuffield

Montfort Communications RWC@montfort.london
Gay Collins +44 (0) 7798 626282
Toto Reissland-Burghart +44 (0) 7976 098139

TEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.