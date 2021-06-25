Temple Bar Investment Trust Plc - Appointment of Corporate Broker

Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC ("Temple Bar" or the "Trust")

Appointment of Corporate Broker

The Board of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC is today pleased to announce the appointment of Cenkos Securities plc as its sole corporate broker with immediate effect.

