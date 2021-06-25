

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks turned in a mixed performance on Friday as investors largely refrained from making significant moves, although optimism about strong economic recovery outweighed concerns about inflation and rendered the mood a bit positive.



A slew of upbeat economic data from the euro area and the U.S., and dovish comments from Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey continued to support the markets.



The pan European Stoxx 600 edged up 0.13%. The U.K.'s FTSE 100 index climbed 0.37% and Germany's DAX advanced 0.12%, while France's CAC 40 ended lower by 0.12%. Switzerland's SMI edged up 0.05%.



Among other markets in Europe, Austria, Belgium, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Russia and Spain ended higher.



Greece, Ireland and Turkey closed weak, while Czech Republic, Denmark and Netherlands ended flat.



In the UK market, JD Sports Fashion climbed 4.4%. WPP, BHP Group, CRH, Ashtead Group, Weir Group, ICP, Hikma Pharmaceuticals, Schrodders, DCC, Anglo American Plc, Aveva Group, Royal Dutch Shell and 3i Group gained 1 to 2.5%.



Flutter Entertainment declined 4.25%. M&G, Entain, IAG, Vodafone Group, Whitbread, IHG, Roayl Mail and Rolls-Royce Holdings shed 1 to 2.5%.



In the French market, ArcelorMittal gained more than 2.5%. Danone, Technip, Publicis Groupe, Kering, AXA and Teleperformance gained 1 to 1.5%.



Accor, Safran, Airbus Group, Unibail Rodamco, LOreal and Air Liquide closed lower by 1 to 2%.



Among the German DAX stocks, Adidas climbed more than 6% after U.S. rival Nike reported impressive quarterly results and offered a strong full-year forecast.



Thyssenkrupp gained more than 3.5%. Puma and HeidelbergCement both ended higher by about 2%. Fresenius, Deutsche Bank, Bayer and BASF also ended notably higher.



Daimler, Volkswagen, MTU Aero Engines, Linde, SAP and Covestro closed lower by 0.8 to 2%.



In economic news, UK consumer sentiment remained unchanged in June, survey results from market research group GfK showed on Friday. The consumer confidence index held steady at -9.0 in June, while it was forecast to rise to -7.0.



German consumer confidence is set to improve in July as the country eases the lockdown restrictions, monthly survey results from GfK showed on Friday.



The forward-looking consumer sentiment index rose more-than-expected to -0.3 in July from revised -6.9 in June. The reading was the highest since August 2020. The expected score was -4.0.



Economic expectations rose sharply in June as consumers were very confident about the general economic situation in Germany. The economic expectations index rose 17.3 points to 58.4 in June. This was the highest score since February 2011.



The UK car production remained far below pre-pandemic levels in May despite the continuation of the recent rising trend, data published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, or SMMT, showed on Friday.



UK retailers reported the fastest growth in sales in more than four years in June, data released by the Confederation of British Industry showed. The retail sales balance rose to +23% in June from -3% in May. This was the highest level since November 2016.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

