Neutra Corp: Neutra's New Deity Wellness Subsidiary Off to Roaring Start with Delta-8 Pre-Sales

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 25, 2021 / Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) reports its wholly-owned Deity Wellness (www.deitywellness.com) subsidiary, acquired less than a week ago, has enjoyed a strong product pre-sale initiative, recording more than 2,000 early orders for Delta-8-infused gummies, vape cartridges, etc. in 2 days. The news comes just two weeks after a bid to ban the hemp-based THC compound died in the Texas Legislature.

"There's a strong market for Delta-8 out there that waiting for the proposed ban to be rejected," said Neutra CEO Sydney Jim. "Once that bid failed, we saw a chance to move quickly to satisfy pent-up demand among recreational users, the primary customers for Delta-8 products. Acquiring Deity Wellness gives us a real jump on the competition. These outstanding pre-sale numbers confirm we made the right decision to go after the recreational consumer."

Recreational hemp-based Delta-8 users differ from CBD consumers. CBD customers are generally seeking relief from pain or want some other type of health benefit.

Delta-8 users, however, usually consume such products for simple pleasure. They have found it produces a mild euphoria, relaxation, calmness and a sense of delight. Recreational consumers can use Delta-8 products by themselves or in conjunction with CBD ones, like those Neutra already sells under the VIVIS brand name.

Hemp-based Delta-8 THC isn't easy to extract and produce. Combined with its newness in the commercial arena, experts contend that companies ready to get to the market first have a better chance of establishing their brands in consumers' minds. For CBD companies like Neutra, being first into the Delta-8 market through Deity Wellness helps it reach new customers it previously couldn't access.

About Neutra Corp.

Neutra Corp. (OTC PINK:NTRR) is an early-stage research and development company with a focus on bringing modern healthy living solutions to a multibillion-dollar market. Cutting-edge technologies within the nutraceuticals, food, and drug, and environmental purification sectors are creating a new kind of world culture-one where in which consumers are demanding access to products that promote health and stave off potential health dangers. One of the nutraceutical sub-markets is the new thriving hemp-based CBD market, in which the Company intends to participate. For more information, visit the Company's website at http://www.NeutraInc.com.

