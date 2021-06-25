Magna International Inc.: Q2-2021 Results Conference Call

AURORA, Ontario, June 25, 2021))
|Q2-2021 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL
|FRIDAY - AUGUST 6, 2021
|7:00 AM ET
|DIAL IN NUMBERS
|North America:
|1-800-950-7243
|International:
|1-416-981-9010
|Webcast:
|www.magna.com (http://www.magna.com)
|Slide presentation will be available on our website prior to the call.
|REBROADCAST INFORMATION
|Replay available 2 hours after the call until August 13, 2021
|North America:
|1-800-558-5253
|International:
|1-416-626-4100
|Reservation No.:
|21995642
INVESTOR CONTACT
Louis Tonelli, Vice-President, Investor Relations
louis.tonelli@magna.com905-726-7035
TELECONFERENCE CONTACT
Nancy Hansford, Executive Assistant, Investor Relations
nancy.hansford@magna.com905-726-7108
