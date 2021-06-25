VTEX Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, June 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- VTEX, a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform provider for enterprise brands and retailers, the leader in accelerating the digital commerce transformation in Latin America and expanding globally, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common shares. VTEX intends to apply to list its Class A common shares on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the symbol "VTEX".

The number of Class A common shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have yet to be determined. Any offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether, or when, an offering may be completed or as to the actual size or terms of such offering.

J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and BofA Securities are acting as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. KeyBanc Capital Markets, Morgan Stanley and Itaú BBA are acting as joint book-running managers.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. When available, a written preliminary prospectus may be obtained from (a) J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or by emailing at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; (b) Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, telephone: 1-212-902-1171, facsimile: 212-902-9316 or by emailing prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; or (c) BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte NC 28255-0001. Attention: Prospectus Department, email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

A registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offer to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About VTEX

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Our platform enables our customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors. Founded in Brazil, we have been a leader in accelerating the digital commerce transformation in Latin America and are expanding globally. Our platform is engineered to enterprise-level standards and functionality, and we are trusted by more than 2,000 customers with over 2,500 active online stores across 32 countries to connect with their consumers in a meaningful way.

Contacts - Edelman for VTEX

LATAM

Regina Carapeto

regina.carapeto@edelman.com

+55 11 97217-2031

US

Julia Fisher

Julia.Fisher@edelman.com

+1 646 301 2968

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1551825/VTEX_Logo.jpg