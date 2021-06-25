Val-d'Or, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - June 25, 2021) - Abitibi Royalties Inc. (TSXV: RZZ) ("Abitibi Royalties" or the "Company") announces the results of its annual general meeting of its shareholders held in Val-d'Or, Québec, on June 25, 2021.

At the meeting, shareholders re-elected six incumbent directors, being Ian J. Ball, Louis Doyle, Frank Mariage, Glenn J. Mullan, Andrew T. Pepper and Dr. C. Jens Zinke. Shareholders also appointed MNP LLP as the Company's auditor.

Following the shareholder meeting, the Board reconstituted its Audit Committee and its Compensation and Corporate Governance Committee. The Board also reappointed officers for the ensuing year as follows:

Executive Chairman: Glenn J. Mullan President & Chief Executive Officer: Ian J. Ball Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary: Rico De Vega

About Abitibi Royalties Inc.

Abitibi Royalties owns various royalties at the Canadian Malartic Mine near Val-d'Or Québec. In addition, the Company is building a portfolio of royalties on early-stage properties near producing mines and generating mineral projects for sale or option. The Company is unique among its peers due to its strong treasury, no debt, monthly dividend, share buyback program and limited number of shares.

