PR Newswire
27.06.2021 | 07:34
Tribute to Dutch football fans with light show in Budapest

BUDAPEST, Hungary, June 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last night Budapest was the scene of an impressive light show. At the initiative of the KNVB (Dutch Football Association) and the partners of the Dutch team, orange waves washed over the city, as a warm-up for things to come. It served as a tribute to the fans who, in their own country as well as abroad, are known to faithfully colour the streets orange in great numbers at every important occasion of the Dutch national football team. Approximately 7,000 fans are expected to be present in Budapest today to cheer for the Netherlands.