Andritz: International technology group Andritz has received an order from Mayr-Melnhof Karton, Austria, to rebuild its KM3 at the mill in Frohnleiten. The aim of the rebuild is to increase production as well as improve quality and the ecological footprint. Start-up is scheduled for 2023. The board machine KM3 has a design speed of 800 m/min and a wire width of 5 m. It produces folding boxboard (chromo duplex quality) with 230-450 gsm. The company will also adapt the automation system of the stock preparation lines for board machines KM2 and KM3 in Frohnleiten. The upgraded automation system will enable high equipment availability as well as fast and easy operation and maintenance. The modifications will be made in several stages, with final completion planned for 2022.Andritz: ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...