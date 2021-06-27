FACC: Aerospace technology group FACC and autonomous air taxi constructor EHang exhibited together at VivaTech '21 in Paris. EHangs autonomous air taxi EHang 216, which was developed in cooperation with FACC, recently made a lasting impression at VivaTech '21 in Paris. FACC's technology was also met with great enthusiasm by French President Emmanuel Macron. FACC CEO Robert Machtlinger was delighted with the exceptionally enthusiastic response at VivaTech: "With the EHang 216, we are taking the next big step towards creating radically novel solutions for individual passenger transport in airspace. The fact that our technology has been so well received - not least by important decision-makers such as President Macron - naturally fills us with pride. We see this as a clear sign that ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...