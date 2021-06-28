Citi, acting through Citibank N.A., has been appointed by Tremor International Ltd ("Tremor"), a global leader in advertising technologies, to act as depositary bank for its American Depositary Receipt ("ADR") programme.

Tremor's American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") trade on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "[TRMR]". Each ADS represents two ordinary shares of the company.

Commenting on the appointment, Dirk Jones, Global Head of Issuer Services, at Citi said: "We look forward to supporting Tremor's ADR programme through the expertise of our Investor Relations Advisory team and the breadth of our global equity distribution network."

About Tremor International

Tremor International is a global leader in all-screen video and connected TV (CTV) advertising technologies, with a leading-edge end-to-end platform comprised of a DSP (demand-side platform), DMP (data management platform) and SSP (supply-side platform). Tremor's mission is to provide an automated marketplace for advertisers and publishers that leverages advanced data-driven technology to deliver impactful brand stories for audiences across the globe.

Additional information may be found at: www.tremorinternational.com

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Contacts:

Citi Media Contact:

Shani Halstead

+44 (0) 20 7508 2352

shani.halstead@citi.com



Tremor Media Investor Contacts:

Investor Enquiries

Email: ir@tremorinternational.com

Media Enquiries

Jeremy Garcia Antonia Pollock

Vigo Consulting

Tel: +44 20 7390 0230

Email: tremor@vigoconsulting.com