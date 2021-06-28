- (PLX AI) - Meltwater Executive Chairman Lyseggen purchased 75,000 shares through Fointain Venture AS.
- • After this transaction Fointain Venture AS holds 127,424,503 shares
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|07:10
|Meltwater Executive Chairman Buys 75,000 Shares
|(PLX AI) - Meltwater Executive Chairman Lyseggen purchased 75,000 shares through Fointain Venture AS.• After this transaction Fointain Venture AS holds 127,424,503 shares
► Artikel lesen
|Mi
|Meltwater Chairman Buys 110,000 Shares in Company
|(PLX AI) - Meltwater Chairman Jørn Lyseggen purchased 110,000 shares through Fointain Venture, a company he controls.
► Artikel lesen
|Mi
|Meltwater B.V.: Mandatory notification of trade - Primary Insider
|18.06.
|Meltwater acquires business information company Owler for $24.5 million in a combination of cash and equity
|SAN FRANCISCO, June 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meltwater B.V., a leading global SaaS provider of media intelligence and social analytics, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire crowd-sourcing...
► Artikel lesen
|18.06.
|Meltwater B.V.: Meltwater acquires business information company Owler for $24.5 million in a combination of cash and equity
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|MELTWATER BV
|4,260
|-0,93 %