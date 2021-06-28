(PLX AI) - Kontiki Capital Management (HK) now holds a short position at 0.76% in shares issued by ISS, down from 0.85% previously.
|19,000
|19,225
|08:25
|19,020
|19,200
|08:25
|07:28
|ISS Short Position Reduced By Kontiki Capital Management (HK)
|16.06.
|UVD Robots erhält vom weltweit operierenden Facility-Management-Unternehmen ISS Auftrag über die Lieferung autonomer Desinfektionsroboter
| Neue Partnerschaft setzt höhere Maßstäbe in puncto Hygiene und Sicherheit, damit die Mitarbeiter bedenkenlos an ihre Arbeitsplätze zurückkehren können
Blue Ocean Robotics, der Hersteller der UVD...
|16.06.
|UVD Robots Selected by Global Facility Management Company ISS to Provide Autonomous Disinfection Robots
| New Partnership Raises the Standard for Hygiene and Safeguards Workplaces for Employees to Return to Work
Today, Blue Ocean Robotics the manufacturer of UVD Robots for autonomous UV-C disinfection...
|16.06.
|Blue Ocean Robotics: UVD Robots Selected by Global Facility Management Company ISS to Provide Autonomous Disinfection Robots as Part of ISS' Offering
| New Partnership Raises the Standard for Hygiene and Safeguards Workplaces for Employees to Return to Work
Today, Blue Ocean Robotics the manufacturer of UVD Robots for autonomous UV-C disinfection...
|14.06.
|ISS A/S: Major Shareholder Announcement
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|ISS A/S
|17,960
|+1,27 %