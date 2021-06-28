Anzeige
Montag, 28.06.2021

Targovax to present at the 4th Annual Next Gen Immuno-oncology Virtual Congress-US Edition

OSLO, Norway, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Targovax ASA, today announces that Victor Levitsky, Chief Scientific Officer of Targovax, is invited to present at the 4th Annual Next Gen Immuno-Oncology Virtual Congress-US Edition.

4th Annual Next Gen Immuno-Oncology Virtual Congress-US Edition, virtual

Date: 29 June 2021
Presenter: Victor Levitsky (CSO)
Time: 14:15 EDT / 20:15 CET
Title: Clinical efficacy and immuno-modulatory properties of oncolytic adenovirus ONCOS-102

CONTACT:
For further information, please contact:
Oystein Soug, CEO
Phone: +47 906 56 525
Email: oystein.soug@targovax.com

Renate Birkeli, Investor Relations
Phone: +47 922 61 624
Email: renate.birkeli@targovax.com

Media enquires:
Andreas Tinglum - Corporate Communications (Norway)
Phone: +47 9300 1773
Email: andreas.tinglum@corpcom.no

IR enquires:
Kim Sutton Golodetz - LHA Investor Relations (US)
Email: kgolodetz@lhai.com
Phone: +1 212-838-3777

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/targovax/r/targovax-to-present-at-the-4th-annual-next-gen-immuno-oncology-virtual-congress-us-edition,c3375255

© 2021 PR Newswire
