Nobody wants their PV systems to catch fire, but little is known about how to actually prevent such incidents.From pv magazine USA PV system fires have a tendency to strike a nerve within the industry. While rare compared to other system disaster events, such occurrences always garner considerable attention. The issue with solar system fires is how little is known about them. Questions have lingered for years as to what the common causes are, where system failures are occurring, and how often these failures could happen. These questions are the same ones being pursued by Dr. John R. Balfour, president ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...