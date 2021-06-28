Regulatory News:

Ontex Group NV (BSE:ONTEX) (Euronext Brussels: ONTEX) ("Ontex"), a leading global manufacturer of branded and retailer brand hygienic disposable products, announces the launch of an offering of €580 million in aggregate principal amount of its euro-denominated fixed-rate senior notes due 2026 (the "Notes"), in a private placement to investors outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. Ontex intends to use the net proceeds from the offering of the Notes, together with borrowings under a new syndicated term loan facility, to repay certain of its existing indebtedness and for general corporate purposes.

This document does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities in the United States or elsewhere, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities referred to in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States in connection with this transaction.

This press release does not constitute a prospectus within the meaning of EU Regulation 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation

The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to retail investors in the European Economic Area ("EEA") or the United Kingdom. For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of the following persons: (i) a retail client as defined in point (11) of Article 4(1) of Directive 2014/65/EU (as amended, "MiFID II"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client as defined in point (10) of Article 4(1) of MiFID II; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in the Prospectus Regulation. Consequently, no key information document required by EU Regulation (EU) No. 1286/2014 (as amended, the "PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise make them available to a retail investor in the EEA or in the United Kingdom has been prepared and, therefore, offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the EEA or the United Kingdom may be unlawful under the PRIIPs Regulation.

The Notes are not intended to be offered, sold or otherwise made available to retail investors in the United Kingdom ("UK"). For these purposes, a retail investor means a person who is one (or more) of the following persons: (i) a retail client as defined in point (8) of Article 2 of Regulation (EU) No 2017/565 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("EUWA"); or (ii) a customer within the meaning of the provisions of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 as amended (the "FSMA") and any rules or regulations made under the FSMA to implement Directive (EU) 2016/97, where that customer would not qualify as a professional client, as defined in point (8) of Article 2(1) of Regulation (EU) No 600/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA; or (iii) not a qualified investor as defined in Article 2 of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA. Consequently no key information document required by Regulation (EU) No 1286/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the EUWA (the "UK PRIIPs Regulation") for offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to retail investors in the UK has been prepared and, therefore, offering or selling the Notes or otherwise making them available to any retail investor in the UK may be unlawful under the UK PRIIPs Regulation.

This press release and the offering memorandum related to the Notes are for distribution only to, and are directed solely at, (x) persons who (i) are outside the United Kingdom, (ii) have professional experience in matters relating to investments falling within Article 19(5) of the FSMA (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the "Order"), or (iii) are high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2) of the Order and (y) any other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). This press release and the offering memorandum related to the Notes are directed only at relevant persons and must not be acted on or relied upon by persons who are not relevant persons. Any investment or investment activity to which this press release and the offering memorandum related to the Notes relate is available only to relevant persons and will be engaged in only with relevant persons.

