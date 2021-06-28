Anzeige
Montag, 28.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Samarkand Group plc: Das sollte einschlagen wie eine Bombe!
Dow Jones News
28.06.2021 | 08:31
Samarkand Group plc: Trading Update

Samarkand Group plc (SMK) 
Samarkand Group plc: Trading Update 
28-Jun-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
28 June 2021 
Samarkand Group plc 
("Samarkand" or the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group") 
Trading Update 
 
Samarkand Group plc, the cross-border eCommerce technology solution provider, is pleased to provide an update on 
trading for the year ended 31 March 2021 (FY21). 
The Group has delivered a strong performance in the year. Revenue (including exceptional revenues of GBP5.8m) increased 
to GBP20.6m (FY20: GBP6.8m) and EBITDA profit increased to GBP1.1m* (FY20: loss of GBP0.8m), which is moderately ahead of 
expectations. This performance has largely been driven by the continued success of the Group's Nomad platform as well 
as high levels of social selling in China. Following its successful admission onto the Aquis Stock Exchange on 22 
March, the Company had a strong cash position of GBP14.6 million as at 31 March 2021. 
Since the financial year end, the Company has continued to execute its stated strategy and investment has begun in line 
with the use of proceeds outlined at the time of flotation. In May 2021, the Group completed the acquisition of Zita 
West Limited, a UK fertility supplement brand, and also acquired 51% of Babawest Ltd, which specialises in nutritional 
products and probiotics focused on the mother and baby sector. Both brands have been integrated well and are aiming to 
be launched into the cross-border eCommerce market in China before the end of 2021. 
In June the Company began its international expansion through the opening of a Tokyo, Japan office. Japan is the 4th 
largest eCommerce market in the world and the Japan-to-China cross border market represents an attractive opportunity 
for the Company. 
Further progress was made with the investment of over GBP3m from United Win Asia, a subsidiary of S.F. Holding Co., Ltd 
("S.F. Holdings") in May. As well as providing additional funds to invest, the move is strategically significant. S.F 
Holdings, is a leading express delivery company in China and the Company has been working with S.F. Holdings as 
logistics partner for a number of years. 
The Company intends to release its Full Year Results for the 31 March 2021 in late July 2021. 
* after deducting GBP0.5m in listing fees and share based payment charge 
David Hampstead, Chief Executive Officer of Samarkand Group, commented: 
"2021 was a watershed year for the Company and I'm delighted with the financial performance and operational progress 
made. The IPO and additional proceeds from our partner, S.F. Holdings, have given us the firepower to execute our 
ambitious growth plans and we have begun to invest accordingly. Chinese eCommerce continues to go from strength to 
strength and our solutions provide the optimal route into the world's largest eCommerce market. We are working with an 
increasing number of brands, including our growing owned brand portfolio, and remain very confident for the future." 
 
For more information, please contact: 
 
Samarkand Group plc                     Via Alma PR 
David Hampstead, Chief Executive Officer 
                              http://samarkand.global/ 
Eva Hang, Chief Financial Officer 
 
 
 
VSA Capital - AQSE Corporate Adviser and Broker       +44(0)20 3005 5000 
Andrew Raca, James Deathe, Pascal Wiese (Corporate Finance) 
                              IPO@vsacapital.com 
Andrew Monk (Corporate Broking) 
 
 
 
Alma PR                           +44(0)20 3405 0213 
Josh Royston 
Robyn Fisher                        samarkand@almapr.co.uk 
Joe Pederzolli

Notes to Editors

Samarkand is a cross-border eCommerce technology and retail group focusing on connecting Western Brands with China, the world's largest eCommerce market. The Group has developed a proprietary software platform, the Nomad platform, which is integrated across all necessary touch-points required for eCommerce in China including eCommerce platforms, payments, logistics, social media and customs. The Nomad platform is the foundation on which the Group's Nomad technology and service solutions are built. The core products include Nomad Checkout, Nomad Storefront, Nomad Commerce and Nomad Distribution.

The Company's current customer base comprises leading European brands such as 111SKIN, Shay & Blue, Omorovicza, ICONIC London, Philip Kingsley, Temple Spa and Planet Organic. Samarkand has also successfully grown its own brand, Probio7, acquired in December 2017 and recently announced the acquisition of Zita West Products and Babawest.

Founded in 2016, Samarkand is headquartered in London, UK with offices in Shanghai and Tokyo employing over 120 staff.

For further information please visit https://www.samarkand.global/ ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BLH1QT30 
Category Code: TST 
TIDM:      SMK 
Sequence No.:  113787 
EQS News ID:  1212339 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
