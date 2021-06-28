Anzeige
GlobeNewswire
28.06.2021 | 08:41
Nasdaq Nordic: Nasdaq Welcomes Aquaporin to Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market

Copenhagen, June 28, 2021 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in
Aquaporin shares (short name: AQP) will commence today on the Nasdaq Copenhagen
main market. Aquaporin belongs to the industrial sector and is the 107th
company to be admitted to Nasdaq's Nordic markets* in 2021. 

Aquaporin is a water technology company headquartered in Denmark with
operations in Denmark, Singapore and the United States. The aim of Aquaporin's
technology is to contribute to a more sustainable world by focusing on
encouraging responsible consumption of water. The company is committed to
providing cost-efficient and sustainable product solutions to the growing need
for access to clean drinking water, treating and reusing wastewater and
improving food & beverage products. For this purpose, the company has developed
a proprietary and patent-protected formulation for the protein aquaporin,
Aquaporin Inside, which enables a high rejection rate of pollutants, high
recovery rate of clean water and low energy consumption. For more information
visit aquaporin.com 

"We have been looking forward to this day, where we formally welcome a host of
new owners", says Peter Holme Jensen, CEO Aquaporin. "With the capital raised
we can now truly commence our commercial journey and work to secure clean
drinking water, less wastewater and better food & beverage products for the
future generations. We are fully focused on living up to the trust shown in us
by the investors." 

"We are proud to welcome Aquaporin to the Nasdaq Copenhagen Main Market," says
Carsten Borring, Head of Listings, Nasdaq Copenhagen. "After a record number of
listings in the first quarter, the outlook for Nasdaq's European markets looks
very bright. Aquaporin is thus the 3rd company on the Main Market in Copenhagen
already this year, and the 14th company on the Danish stock exchange in the
first half of this year alone. Nasdaq's European markets have positioned
themselves as a leading market for European small and medium-sized companies,
and we look very much forward to following Aquaporin on their further growth
journey". 

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki,
Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm 

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Media Contact

Helle Mayor

+45 9132 4030

Helle.mayor@nasdaq.com

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1003470
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
