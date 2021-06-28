DJ AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN (PR1J) AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Jun-2021 / 08:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI PRIME JAPAN DEALING DATE: 25/06/2021 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 3290.1659 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5195271 CODE: PR1J =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1931974775 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PR1J Sequence No.: 113791 EQS News ID: 1212408 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1212408&application_name=news

