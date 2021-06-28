

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca (AZN.L, AZN) said that MEDLEY phase II/III trial on Nirsevimab demonstrated favourable safety and tolerability profile in infants at high risk of respiratory syncytial virus or RSV. Nirsevimab is being developed as a passive immunisation against RSV for all infants.



The trial evaluated the safety and tolerability of nirsevimab compared to Synagis (palivizumab) when given to infants at high risk of respiratory syncytial virus entering their first RSV season.



Nirsevimab is a long-acting antibody, using AstraZeneca's proprietary YTE technology, being developed by AstraZeneca and Sanofi with the potential to provide immunity directly to all infants and offer immediate protection against RSV through the entire season with a single dose.



Nirsevimab is also being evaluated in the MELODY Phase III trial, which met its primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in the incidence of medically attended LRTI caused by RSV, compared to placebo, in healthy late preterm and term infants during their first RSV season.



MEDLEY, MELODY and the phase IIb trial will form the basis of AstraZeneca's regulatory submissions planned from the first half of 2022.



