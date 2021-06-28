

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Retailer Burberry Group plc (BRBY.L) announced Monday that Marco Gobbetti has notified the Board of his intention to step down as Chief Executive Officer and leave the company at the end of 2021.



Gobbetti will be stepping down after nearly five years with the company to take up another opportunity that will enable him to return to Italy and be closer to his family.



The Board will now begin the search for a successor.



Gobbetti is expected to remain with the company until the end of the calendar year. In that time, he will work with Chairman Gerry Murphy to provide full support to the executive leadership team on an orderly transition.



Gobbetti, CEO, said, ' As a group, we have elevated and strengthened the brand and the business, while continuing to be a force for good. With Burberry re-energised and firmly set on a path to strong growth, I feel that now is the right time for me to step down.'



