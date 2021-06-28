- (PLX AI) - Norwegian Finans Holding says CEO Tine Wollebekk resigns to assume new position.
- • Wollebekk has a notice period of six months. She will stay on as CEO during this period and continue to support the Board of Directors of Norwegian Finans Holding in relation to the indicative offer announced by Nordax Bank
- • The boards of Norwegian Finans Holding ASA and Bank Norwegian ASA will now initiate a succession process
