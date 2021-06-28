

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca's (AZN.L, AZN) Forxiga or dapagliflozin has been recommended for approval in the European Union by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use or CHMP of the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of chronic kidney disease or CKD in adults with and without type-2 diabetes or T2D.



The recommendation was based on results from the DAPA-CKD Phase III trial that showed Forxiga, on top of standard-of-care treatment with an angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitor or an angiotensin receptor blocker, reduced the risk of the composite of worsening of renal function, end-stage kidney disease (ESKD) and cardiovascular (CV) or renal death, compared to placebo.



Forxiga also significantly reduced the risk of death from any cause, compared to placebo. In the trial, the safety and tolerability of Forxiga were consistent with the well-established safety profile of the medicine.



Forxiga, also known as Farxiga in the US, was recently approved in the US for the treatment of CKD in adults with and without T2D and, in addition to the EU, is currently under review in Japan and other countries around the world.



Forxiga is also indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise to improve glycaemic control in adults with T2D and for the treatment of symptomatic chronic heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction (HFrEF) in adults with and without T2D.



