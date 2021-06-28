

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - JD Sports Fashion Plc (JD.L), on Monday, announced that its existing 50.02% intermediate holding company in Spain, Iberian Sports Retail Group SL, has entered into a conditional agreement to acquire 80% of the issued shares in Deporvillage SL.



Based in Manresa in Catalonia, Deporvillage is an online only retailer focussing on the sale of specialist sports equipment principally for cycling, running and outdoor. After launching initially in Spain in 2010, Deporvillage has expanded internationally with country specific websites launched subsequently in Italy, France, Portugal, Germany and UK.



In the year to 31 December 2020, Deporvillage generated revenues of €117.8 million and delivered a profit before tax of €7.7 million. The gross assets at 31 December 2020 were €51.1 million.



The company noted that the completion of the acquisition is subject to receiving antitrust clearance. Post completion, the Management would retain a 20% holding in the business and would be continuing in their roles as Chief Executive Officer and Chief Purchasing Officer respectively.



Total maximum cash consideration for the acquisition of the initial 80% holding in Deporvillage, subject to customary cash / debt and working capital adjustments, is €140.4 million, of which €40.4 million has been deferred and will be paid contingent on the performance of the business to 31 December 2021.



The cash consideration is being funded from the Group's cash resources and existing bank facilities. Additionally, a number of put and call options, to enable future exit opportunities for Xavier Pladellorens and Ángel Corcuera have also been agreed, which commence two years after closing.



