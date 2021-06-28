- (PLX AI) - Nokia shares bounced nearly 6% at the open after SEB analysts said the company may raise its full-year guidance.
- • SEB lifted its price target on Nokia to EUR 4.90 from EUR 4.60, reiterating a buy recommendation
- • Nokia's outlook is conservative after a strong start to the year and robust markets, SEB said
- • There is scope for a guidance upgrade despite headwinds such as Verizon losses, price pressure in the U.S. and some higher R&D expenses, SEB said
