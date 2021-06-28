

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Roche Group (RHHBY) announced Monday that the European Commission has approved ENSPRYNG (satralizumab) as first and only at-home subcutaneous treatment for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder or NMOSD.



The company said the approval is for the treatment of adults and adolescents from 12 years of age living with anti-aquaporin-4 antibody or AQP4-IgG seropositive NMOSD, as a monotherapy or in combination with immunosuppressive therapy or IST.



ENSPRYNG is the first and only NMOSD treatment that is administered subcutaneously every four weeks, allowing home-dosing after appropriate training. It is also the first and only treatment approved for both adults and adolescents in the EU with AQP4-IgG seropositive NMOSD.



The EC approval is supported by results from two Phase III studies, in which ENSPRYNG showed robust and sustained efficacy in reducing the risk of relapse in people with AQP4-IgG seropositive NMOSD.



AQP4-IgG are present in around 70-80% of people with NMOSD, who tend to experience a more severe disease course compared to those not expressing AQP4-IgG antibodies.



ENSPRYNG is currently approved in 54 countries, including the United States, Canada, Japan, China and EMA territory countries.



ENSPRYNG has been designated as an orphan drug in the U.S., Europe and Japan. In addition, it was granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for the treatment of NMOSD by the FDA in December 2018.



