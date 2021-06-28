- (PLX AI) - Veoneer shares suffer from a full valuation and supply chain disruptions, Kepler Cheuvreux analysts said, reiterating their reduce recommendation on the shares.
- • Price target USD 19
- • Kepler is concerned about intense competition in Active Safety, as many players are attracted by the attractive growth prospects and Veoneer's medium-term growth prospects, as a large part of the business (Restraint Control Systems) is mature, according to the analysts
- • Kepler's forecasts for Veoneer revenue and EBIT are below consensus for the year
