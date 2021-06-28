Anzeige
Montag, 28.06.2021
Rritual Superfoods: Das sollte einschlagen wie eine Bombe!
WKN: A0D8DX ISIN: US48122U2042 Ticker-Symbol: KO71 
Stuttgart
28.06.21
08:08 Uhr
7,100 Euro
-0,100
-1,39 %
Branche
Industrie/Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
28.06.2021 | 09:31
Sistema PJSFC: Sistema announces decisions of AGM and Board of Directors

Sistema PJSFC: Sistema announces decisions of AGM and Board of Directors 
28-Jun-2021 / 10:00 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Sistema announces decisions of AGM and Board of Directors 
 
Moscow, Russia - 28 June 2021 - Sistema PJSFC ("Sistema" or the "Corporation") (LSE: SSA, MOEX: AFKS), a publicly 
traded Russian investment company with a diversified portfolio of assets, today announces the results of the Annual 
General Meeting of shareholders (AGM), which took place on 26 June 2021. 
 
The meeting took place as an online conference to present the company's full-year performance results and answer 
questions from shareholders. Voting was held in absentia. 
 
The AGM approved the distribution of dividends totalling RUB 2,991.5 million, or RUB 0.31 per ordinary share (RUB 6.2 
per GDR), for FY 2020. The dividend record date was set as 15 July 2021. 
The AGM elected the Board of Directors of Sistema as follows: 
 1. Vladimir Evtushenkov; 
 2. Anna Belova; 
 3. Felix Evtushenkov; 
 4. Ron Sommer; 
 5. Yaroslav Kuzminov (independent director); 
 6. Roger Munnings (independent director); 
 7. Vladimir Chirakhov; 
 8. Anatoly Chubais (independent director); 
 9. Mikhail Shamolin; 
10. Etienne Schneider (independent director); 
11. Alexander Shokhin (independent director); 
12. David Iakobachvili (independent director). 
 
The AGM approved JSC Deloitte and Touche CIS as auditor of Sistema's RAS and IFRS financial statements for 2021. 
 
At a meeting of the Board of Directors held after the AGM, the Board members elected Vladimir Evtushenkov as Chair and 
Anna Belova as Deputy Chair of the Board. 
 
The Board of Directors approved the Terms of Reference of the Sustainability and Investor Relations Committee (the 
"Committee"), which was established to replace the Investor Relations and Dividend Policy Committee. The new Terms of 
Reference establishes the Committee's leading role in setting the Corporation's ESG agenda. The Committee's ESG 
activities aim to support the development of the Company's corporate culture based on ESG principles and to integrate 
ESG into the Company's strategy in order to increase the sustainability of Sistema's investment portfolio. Anna Belova 
was elected Chair of the Committee. The Committee's members include Anatoly Chubais, a special representative of the 
Russian President for relations with international organisations to achieve the UN's Sustainable Development Goals. 
 
*** 
Sistema PJSFC is a publicly traded Russian investment company with a diversified portfolio of assets serving some 150 
million customers in the sectors of telecommunications, high technology, financial services, retail, paper and 
packaging, agriculture, real estate, tourism and medical services. The company was founded in 1993. Revenue in 2020 was 
RUB 691.6 billion; total assets equalled RUB 1.4 trillion as of 31 December 2020. Sistema's global depositary receipts 
are listed under the "SSA" ticker on the London Stock Exchange. Sistema's ordinary shares are listed under the "AFKS" 
ticker on the Moscow Exchange. Website: www.sistema.com 
 
*** 
 
For further information, please visit www.sistema.com or contact: 
IR Service        Press Service 
Nikolai Minashin     Sergey Kopytov 
Phone: +7 (495) 730 66 00 Phone: +7 (495) 228 15 32 
n.minashin@sistema.ru   kopytov@sistema.ru ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:     US48122U2042 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     SSA 
LEI Code:   213800JSZ2UUK4QQK694 
Sequence No.: 113785 
EQS News ID:  1212376 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2021 03:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
