Montag, 28.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Rritual Superfoods: Das sollte einschlagen wie eine Bombe!
28.06.2021 | 09:34
Urban transformation of Kiruna, Sweden: Caverion ensures optimal conditions for the new swimming hall

HELSINKI, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- We Group is creating a new, modern swimming hall with the latest technology for the municipality of Kiruna, Northern Sweden. Caverion has been selected as a partner for the delivery of the technical solutions needed to ensure optimal conditions for the swimming hall, including ventilation, energy center, heating and sanitation and water purification.

The swimming hall is designed and projected by We Group, specialised in baths and bath construction.

"We Group and Caverion complement each other through a well-founded trust in each other's competencies. Caverion is one of the few partners in Sweden that has the resources and desire to be a total solution provider for a swimming hall. They have a built-in drive to be involved in delivering future technology, which is the essence of this project," says Mille Örnmark, Project Manager at We Group.

"Building a swimming hall is extremely complex - there are large technical systems behind the tiles to ensure the water is clean and safe for the users. Our ventilation solution also includes air humidification which creates a much fresher and more stable indoor environment than traditional swimming halls usually have," says Juha Mennander, Head of Caverion Sweden division.

The swimming hall of 10,500 sqm will be built in Kiruna's new center. With modern technology, the swimming hall will include everything from swimming and water exercise to canoe training, relaxation and specially designed spaces and pools for people with functional variations. The swimming hall, which is expected to open in 2022, will consist of two floors where there will be a total of 14 pools, a relax area, two water slides and a restaurant.

The town of Kiruna in Northern Sweden is under a historical urban transformation as the town center is to be moved three kilometers to the east, to create land space for LKAB:s iron ore mining. Read more about Kiruna's transformation and our project at the new police facility in Kiruna

For more information, please contact:

Erika Björnesparr, Head of Marketing and communications, Caverion Sweden, tel. +46 73 050 92 85, erika.a.bjornesparr@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/urban-transformation-of-kiruna--sweden--caverion-ensures-optimal-conditions-for-the-new-swimming-hal,c3375278

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3375278/1437469.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/caverion/i/swimming-hall-kiruna-3,c2930382

Swimming hall Kiruna 3

https://news.cision.com/caverion/i/swimming-hall-kiruna-1,c2930383

Swimming hall Kiruna 1

