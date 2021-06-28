

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Dutch insurer NN Group NV (NNGPF.PK) Monday confirmed that it has made an offer to acquire part of MetLife Inc.'s (MET) businesses in Europe.



According to the company, the offer is in line with its strategy. It is considered an opportunity to consolidate its positions in attractive growth markets in which NN Group is already active.



NN Group said it will further update the market if and when appropriate.



Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter, earlier that NN Group is in talks to acquire some of Metlife's European life insurance assets for about $740 million. The report specified that no final decision has been made and added that the deal could be reached as soon as next week for the units in Greece and Poland.



