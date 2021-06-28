DJ Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist (DJEU LN) Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Jun-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Dow Jones Industrial Average UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 25-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 289.5009 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 874932 CODE: DJEU LN ISIN: FR0007056841 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0007056841 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DJEU LN Sequence No.: 113797 EQS News ID: 1212426 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1212426&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2021 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)