Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist (PAXG LN) Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Jun-2021 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 25-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 115.1926 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 253107 CODE: PAXG LN ISIN: LU1220245556 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1220245556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: PAXG LN Sequence No.: 113850 EQS News ID: 1212479 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1212479&application_name=news

June 28, 2021 03:16 ET (07:16 GMT)