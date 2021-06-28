Anzeige
Montag, 28.06.2021
Rritual Superfoods: Das sollte einschlagen wie eine Bombe!
WKN: LYX043 ISIN: LU2090063160 Ticker-Symbol: ESTE 
Tradegate
24.06.21
18:17 Uhr
32,220 Euro
+0,130
+0,41 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LYXOR MSCI EASTERN EUROPE EX RUSSIA UCITS ETF Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LYXOR MSCI EASTERN EUROPE EX RUSSIA UCITS ETF 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,20032,69511:32
32,20032,70011:32
Dow Jones News
28.06.2021 | 09:49
38 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

DJ Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 

Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc (CECD LN) 
Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
28-Jun-2021 / 09:16 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Eastern Europe Ex Russia UCITS ETF - Acc 
DEALING DATE: 25-Jun-2021 
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 20.2001 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9144500 
CODE: CECD LN 
ISIN: LU1900066462 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      LU1900066462 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      CECD LN 
Sequence No.:  113927 
EQS News ID:  1212556 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1212556&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2021 03:17 ET (07:17 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
