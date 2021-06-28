DJ AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B (LUXU) AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Jun-2021 / 09:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B DEALING DATE: 25/06/2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 245.6482 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 139829 CODE: LUXU =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681048713 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LUXU Sequence No.: 114013 EQS News ID: 1212642 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1212642&application_name=news

