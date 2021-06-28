Anzeige
28.06.2021
Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Formuepleje - merger of sub-funds

The mergers below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of
trading UCITS-shares in the discontinuing sub-funds is 2 July 2021. 



Discontinuing sub-fund

ISIN:         DK0010237809    
-----------------------------------------
Name:         Formuepleje Rusland
-----------------------------------------
Last day of trading: 2. juli 2021    
-----------------------------------------
Short name:      FPIRUS       
-----------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     3759        
-----------------------------------------



ISIN:         DK0060337335       
------------------------------------------------
Name:         Formuepleje Forbrugsaktier
------------------------------------------------
Last day of trading: 2. juli 2021       
------------------------------------------------
Short name:      FPIFAK          
------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:     84181           
------------------------------------------------





Continuing sub-fund

ISIN:          DK0060337095       
---------------------------------------------------
Name:          Formuepleje Globale Aktier
---------------------------------------------------
Short name:       FPIGA           
---------------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 84180           
---------------------------------------------------





For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45)
33 93 33 66

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1003728
