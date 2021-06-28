Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Investeringsforeningen Formuepleje - merger of sub-funds

The mergers below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen. The last day of trading UCITS-shares in the discontinuing sub-funds is 2 July 2021. Discontinuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0010237809 ----------------------------------------- Name: Formuepleje Rusland ----------------------------------------- Last day of trading: 2. juli 2021 ----------------------------------------- Short name: FPIRUS ----------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3759 ----------------------------------------- ISIN: DK0060337335 ------------------------------------------------ Name: Formuepleje Forbrugsaktier ------------------------------------------------ Last day of trading: 2. juli 2021 ------------------------------------------------ Short name: FPIFAK ------------------------------------------------ Orderbook ID: 84181 ------------------------------------------------ Continuing sub-fund ISIN: DK0060337095 --------------------------------------------------- Name: Formuepleje Globale Aktier --------------------------------------------------- Short name: FPIGA --------------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 84180 --------------------------------------------------- For further information please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. (+45) 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1003728