DJ Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (MTXX LN) Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Jun-2021 / 09:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Euro Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 25-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 191.6749 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4549107 CODE: MTXX LN ISIN: LU1650490474 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1650490474 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MTXX LN Sequence No.: 113888 EQS News ID: 1212517 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 28, 2021 03:24 ET (07:24 GMT)