DJ Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (HLTW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 28-Jun-2021 / 09:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =------------------------------------------------------------------------ Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Health Care TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 25-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 459.9911 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 173297 CODE: HLTW LN ISIN: LU0533033311 =------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISIN: LU0533033311 Category Code: NAV TIDM: HLTW LN Sequence No.: 113834 EQS News ID: 1212463 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1212463&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2021 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)