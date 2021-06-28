DJ Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) (NRGW LN) Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 28-Jun-2021 / 09:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI World Energy TR UCITS ETF - Acc (USD) DEALING DATE: 25-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 286.9456 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 134499 CODE: NRGW LN ISIN: LU0533032776 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0533032776 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRGW LN Sequence No.: 113832 EQS News ID: 1212461 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1212461&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 28, 2021 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)