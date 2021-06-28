DJ Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (DAXX LN) Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Jun-2021 / 09:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor DAX (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 25-Jun-2021 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 146.0223 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5016259 CODE: DAXX LN ISIN: LU0252633754 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0252633754 Category Code: NAV TIDM: DAXX LN Sequence No.: 113825 EQS News ID: 1212454 End of Announcement EQS News Service

June 28, 2021 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)