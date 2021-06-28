

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dole Diversified North America, Inc. is recalling a limited number of cases of Dole Fresh Blueberries for potential Cyclospora contamination, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



The affected products were packaged in a variety of clamshell sizes, including 18 oz with UPC code 0 71430 01154 6; Pint with UPC code 0 71430 01151 5; 6 oz with UPC code 07143001150 8; and 24 oz with UPC code 071430011155 3. The pack out dates varies from May 28 through June 9.



The product lot code is located on the top label of the clamshell. The impacted products were distributed in four US states, such as IL, ME, NY, and WI, and two Canadian provinces of Alberta and British Columbia.



No other Dole products are included in the recall.



Cyclosporiasis is an intestinal infection caused by the Cyclospora parasite after ingesting contaminated food or water. Common symptoms include severe abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea and vomiting, body aches and fatigue. The infection is treated with antibiotics.



However, the company has not received any reports of illnesses related to the recall to date.



Consumers are advised to check any product they have in their homes and discard any matching product.



In similar recalls, Harrisonburg, Virginia-based Shenandoah Growers Inc. in February called back branded fresh cut, packaged organic basil clamshells due to a possible health risk from Cyclospora.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

DOLE FOOD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de