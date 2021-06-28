Interim analysis of the EMPRISE real-world evidence study showed that empagliflozin was associated with a reduced risk in all-cause mortality, hospitalization for heart failure and acute kidney injury requiring dialysis, compared to DPP-4 inhibitors

This analysis, which includes European data pooled with data from Israel and East Asia, was presented for the first time at the American Diabetes Association Scientific Sessions, 25 June 20211

EMPRISE data complement the landmark EMPA-REG OUTCOME trial

The first data from Europe, Israel and East Asia in the EMPRISE real-world evidence study have been presented, revealing a risk reduction in cardiovascular outcomes associated with empagliflozin compared to DPP-4 inhibitors. Boehringer Ingelheim and Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) announced the study results today, which included over 130,000 adults with type 2 diabetes, with or without cardiovascular disease, showing a:

45 percent relative risk reduction (RRR) in all-cause mortality;

29 percent RRR in hospitalization for heart failure;

33 percent RRR in a composite endpoint including heart attack, stroke and all-cause mortality.1

These results were consistent in people with or without cardiovascular disease. The European, Israeli and East Asian results were presented at the 81st American Diabetes Association (ADA) Scientific Sessions, with further European analyses to be revealed at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Heart Failure Congress in June-July 2021, and the ESC Congress in August 2021.

The EMPRISE findings confirmed empagliflozin's well-established safety profile. Empagliflozin was not associated with a risk of acute kidney injury analyses showed a 51 percent RRR in acute kidney injury requiring dialysis. There was a similar risk of lower limb amputation and bone fractures as with DPP-4 inhibitors. In addition, there was an increased risk of diabetic ketoacidosis, which is consistent with empagliflozin's known safety information.1

"The risk of hospitalization for heart failure is up to five times higher if you have type 2 diabetes. Heart failure has a considerable impact on a person's quality of life and prognosis, plus associated healthcare costs," commented EMPRISE EU investigator Professor Avraham Karasik, Professor and Vice Dean, Sackler School of Medicine, Tel-Aviv University. "These latest EMPRISE findings demonstrate the impact of empagliflozin in the real-world across Europe, Israel and East Asia, supporting its role in reducing cardiovascular complications in people with type 2 diabetes."

Type 2 diabetes significantly increases the risk of cardiovascular morbidity and mortality. One in two people with type 2 diabetes die from a cardiovascular event globally, and US data show that those with diabetes are twice as likely to develop heart failure than those without.2,3

"The EMPRISE study evaluates extensive endpoints in a broad patient population, providing valuable insights into empagliflozin's cardiovascular risk reduction potential in the treatment of type 2 diabetes," said Waheed Jamal, MD, Corporate Vice President and Head of Cardiometabolic Medicine, Boehringer Ingelheim. "These results are positive and encouraging for patients, who will benefit from our continued focus on improving the outcomes for people with cardio-renal-metabolic diseases, like type 2 diabetes and heart failure."

Findings from the EMPRISE real-world evidence study complement insights from the EMPA-REG OUTCOME trial, which showed that empagliflozin provides cardiovascular and renal benefits, in addition to metabolic effects, in people with type 2 diabetes and established cardiovascular disease. The EMPA-REG OUTCOME trial found that empagliflozin reduced the relative risk of hospitalization for heart failure by 35 percent, all-cause mortality by 32 percent and incident or worsening kidney disease by 39 percent, compared to placebo.4

"The evidence seen in the EMPRISE analysis provides reassurance supporting empagliflozin's safety profile," added Leonard Glass, Vice President of Medical Affairs, Lilly. "It is five years since the landmark EMPA-REG OUTCOME study and these latest EMPRISE findings add to the wealth of robust, real-world data demonstrating empagliflozin's effectiveness and safety in routine clinical practice worldwide."

About EMPRISE

The EMPRISE real-world evidence study involves nearly 382,000 people with type 2 diabetes from 12 countries providing a comprehensive clinical picture of empagliflozin in treating people with type 2 diabetes compared to DPP-4 inhibitors or GLP-1 receptor agonists (two active comparators). EMPRISE aims to assess the comparative effectiveness, safety, healthcare resource utilization and costs of care, and includes the US, Europe, Israel and East Asia.1,5

About Cardio-Renal-Metabolic Conditions

Boehringer Ingelheim and Lilly are driven to transform care for people with cardio-renal-metabolic conditions, a group of interconnected disorders that affect more than one billion people worldwide and are a leading cause of death.6

The cardiovascular, renal and metabolic systems are interconnected, and share many of the same risk factors and pathological pathways along the disease continuum. Dysfunction in one system may accelerate the onset of others, resulting in progression of interconnected diseases such as type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, heart failure, and kidney disease, which in turn leads to an increased risk of cardiovascular death. Conversely, improving the health of one system can lead to positive effects throughout the others.7,8

Through our research and treatments, our goal is to support people's health, restoring the balance between the interconnected cardio-renal-metabolic systems and reducing their risk of serious complications. As part of our commitment to those whose health is jeopardized by cardio-renal-metabolic conditions, we will continue embracing a multidisciplinary approach towards care and focusing our resources on filling treatment gaps.

About Heart Failure

Heart failure is a progressive, debilitating and potentially fatal condition that occurs when the heart cannot supply adequate circulation to meet the body's demands for oxygenated blood, or to do so requires increased blood volume leading to fluid accumulation (congestion) in the lungs and peripheral tissues. 9 It is a widespread condition affecting over 60 million people worldwide and expected to increase as the population ages. Heart failure is highly prevalent in people with diabetes;10 however, approximately half of all people with heart failure do not have diabetes.11

About Empagliflozin

Empagliflozin (marketed as Jardiance) is an oral, once-daily, highly selective sodium-glucose cotransporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor and the first type 2 diabetes medicine to include cardiovascular death risk reduction data in its label in several countries.12,13,14

