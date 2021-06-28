UnionPay Upgrades Mobile QuickPass Service to a New Level

SHANGHAI, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- UnionPay announced today that it launched the new Mobile QuickPass service which would support UnionPay contactless payment, QR code payment and In-App payment. The new product solution will largely enhance mobile payment experience for UnionPay cardholders.

This updated Mobile QuickPass enables customers to make payments in a wide range of payment scenarios, both online and offline, inside and outside Mainland China. When making offline payments, customers could simply double-click the side button to pay by QuickPass or QR code on demand, without the need to download or open any Apps.

So far, UnionPay has extended its global acceptance network to 180 countries and regions, over half of which accept UnionPay QR code or mobile QuickPass payment. UnionPay cardholders can enjoy the convenience of mobile payments in more than eight million merchants outside Mainland China.

The upgraded UnionPay Mobile QuickPass service has incorporated multiple payment solutions, supporting a suite of value-added services and premium promotions.

To meet the change of consumer payment behavior, UnionPay has strived to expand its global rollout of innovative products. As for now, in 20 countries and regions outside mainland China, over 90 innovative products including UnionPay App, QuickPass, QR code wallets have been developed or updated applying technologies from UnionPay. Last year, UnionPay has launched mobile-wallet in Pakistan, providing both contactless and QR code payment service.

Currently, this new upgrade for innovative products will further accelerate payment options for cardholders, as well as enable UnionPay to explore more innovative cooperation models with industry partners and cater to local needs of overseas markets.