

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Sweden's retail sales rose in May, figures from Statistics Sweden showed on Monday.



Retail sales rose 10.3 percent year-on-year in May, following a 7.0 percent increase in April.



Retail sales in durables gained 14.6 percent in May and those of consumables, excluding sales at the state-owned chain of liquor stores increased 4.7 percent.



On a monthly basis, retail sales rose a seasonally adjusted 2.3 percent in May.



Separate data from the statistical office showed that the household lending increased 5.9 percent yearly in May.



