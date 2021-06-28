Solar Philippines is currently seeking off-takers for a project that could also sell power on the spot market. The project is part of a 1 GW pipeline that the company announced in December.Manila-based PV module manufacturer and project developer Solar Philippines is set to start construction on a 500 MW solar park on former ranchland in Peñaranda, in the province of Nueva Ecija, in the Central Luzon region. When completed, the unsubsidized plant will be the country's largest solar facility. "The company is keeping its options open on off-take for the project, which can sell its output into the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...