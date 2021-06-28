Anzeige
28.06.2021 | 10:41
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Infrea AB on Nasdaq Stockholm (135/21)

On request of Infrea AB, company registration number 556556-5289, Nasdaq
Stockholm has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq Stockholm with
effect from June 29, 2021. The shares are currently traded on Nasdaq First
North Premier Growth Market. 

As per today's date the company has a total of 16,734,610 shares.



Short name:           INFREA         
--------------------------------------------------------
ISIN code:           SE0010600106      
--------------------------------------------------------
Order book id:         154032         
--------------------------------------------------------
Number of shares to be listed: 16,734,610       
--------------------------------------------------------
Clearing:            CCP Cleared       
--------------------------------------------------------
Segment:            Small Cap        
--------------------------------------------------------
Market segment:         STO Equities CCP/182  
--------------------------------------------------------
Tick Size Table:        MiFID II tick size table
--------------------------------------------------------
MIC:              XSTO          
--------------------------------------------------------



ICB Classification:

Industry code:   50 Industrials          
-----------------------------------------------------
Supersector code: 5020 Industrial Goods and Services
-----------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing
Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80 or iss@nasdaq.com. 


Nasdaq Stockholm AB
