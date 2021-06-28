INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 4.41 A.M.)
In the Green
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) is up over 29.26% at $114.82
Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) is up over 21.98% at $10.99
ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) is up over 20.67% at $7.24
Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) is up over 20.77% at $4.07
MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) is up over 13.84% at $6.49
Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) is up over 9.98% at $46.06
Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) is up over 8.40% at $4.13
Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS) is up over 7.83% at $4.13
In the Red
Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) is down over 12.46% at $7.94
IKONICS Corporation (IKNX) is down over 8.94% at $16.90
Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (ATOS) is down over 7.08% at $8.01
Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Common Stock (ACXP) is down over 6.97% at $7.34
Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT) is down over 7.94% at $3.48
Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS) is down over 2.70% at $1.08
