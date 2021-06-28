

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Monday's pre-market trading (as of 4.41 A.M.)



In the Green



Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NTLA) is up over 29.26% at $114.82



Mexco Energy Corporation (MXC) is up over 21.98% at $10.99



ReShape Lifesciences Inc. (RSLS) is up over 20.67% at $7.24



Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) is up over 20.77% at $4.07



MediWound Ltd. (MDWD) is up over 13.84% at $6.49



Editas Medicine, Inc. (EDIT) is up over 9.98% at $46.06



Marin Software Incorporated (MRIN) is up over 8.40% at $4.13



Senseonics Holdings, Inc. (SENS) is up over 7.83% at $4.13



In the Red



Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) is down over 12.46% at $7.94



IKONICS Corporation (IKNX) is down over 8.94% at $16.90



Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (ATOS) is down over 7.08% at $8.01



Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Common Stock (ACXP) is down over 6.97% at $7.34



Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (OSMT) is down over 7.94% at $3.48



Motus GI Holdings, Inc. (MOTS) is down over 2.70% at $1.08



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

ATOSSA THERAPEUTICS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de