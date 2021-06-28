NewPace Selects Wireless Power Market Leader Powermat Technologies to Develop Advanced Wireless Charging Technology for Innovative Life-Saving Devices

Next-Generation Medical Device Designer, NewPace Ltd., to Embed and Commercialize Powermat's Wireless Charging Solution for Advanced Healthcare Devices

TEL AVIV, Israel, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Powermat Technologies, a leading global provider of wireless power solutions for medical devices & IoT (IoMT), today announced that NewPace Ltd., the developer of advanced cardiac rhythm management technology, will leverage the company's patented wireless charging technology which will be embedded in their newest devices.

NewPace will license Powermat's technology platform for medical devices to wirelessly power the company's life-saving cardiac rhythm product, providing seamless, sterile, and safe access to power.

Powermat's wireless chargers for medical devices are now available to support a wide variety of devices, including neurostimulators, insulin pumps, sensors, and remote healthcare monitoring devices, providing safe, efficient, and easy-to-use power solutions. The company's sophisticated yet straightforward approach to providing wireless power for patients' healthcare devices was designed to simplify patient care and reduce the need for hospital and clinic visits. By integrating wireless charging technology, battery size in existing devices may be reduced, decreasing weight and offering a more comfortable charging experience for patients.

"Medical devices and IoMT are a great fit for Powermat's technology. Patients need a non-invasive charging solution for their critical care medical devices and emergency equipment that keeps their good health at bay," said Elad Dubzinski, CEO of Powermat. "Powermat's technology will now enable the users of NewPace's medical devices a safe, fast, and convenient wireless charging solution. We can't wait to continue working with our partners to make wireless power a standard feature for medical devices and implantables."

About Powermat Technologies

Powermat Technologies provides advanced Qi-certified and proprietary wireless charging platforms for IoT, telecom (5G), automotive, robotics, consumer electronics, medical devices, and industrial applications. The company's wireless power platforms and IP licensing program enables global businesses to incorporate advanced wireless power technology into their products and customize solutions for unique use cases. The company's wireless power technology can already be found in over 800 million smartphones, 40 million embedded accessories, and 8 million cars and is embedded by global market leaders such as Samsung, LG, General Motors, Flex, Harman International, Kyocera, and more.

Media Contact:

Ofir Gattenyo

Ofir.gattenyo@powermat.com